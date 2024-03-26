Black Power member Kane Taare Gray has been named as one of those who died. Video / NZHerald

Police have arrested a second person following a brawl on Saturday night in Gisborne, where two people died and three were critically injured.

A 25-year-old man who was discharged from the Gisborne Hospital today was taken into custody by police. He has been charged with assault.

“Police can confirm this individual was one of the uninvited guests who arrived at the party shortly before the incident began,” police said in a statement.

The other uninvited person, a 29-year-old man, was arrested by police on Saturday night.

Police have also confirmed the identities of the two men killed during the 21st birthday celebration.

They were Kane Wiremu Te Paa, 30, of Wainuiomata, and Chrysler Stevens-Mark, 21, of Gisborne.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the party in Lytton Street was a whānau birthday celebration for Stevens-Mark.

Inspector de Lange added the partygoers, of which there were about 100, were having a great night with no problems before the two uninvited guests turned up.

“This is a tragedy that didn’t need to happen... Our thoughts are with Kane and Chrysler’s whānau,” he said.

A final post-mortem concluded this afternoon, but police would not elaborate of the cause of death for both men. De Lange said both men died from injuries sustained during the altercation.

“A karakia has taken place at the scene where the incident occurred, and it is expected to be released back to whānau this evening,” de Lange said.

“Police will offer support to the whānau as they plan the tangi, however this is a deeply personal process and for them alone to plan.”

Police no longer have an ongoing presence at Gisborne Hospital, but continue to conduct “reassurance patrols” in the community. There have been no reported incidents relating to the events of Saturday night.

Police investigating the scene of a mass brawl that left two dead and up to 100 injured in the Gisborne suburb of Elgin. Photo / Paul Rickard

“We will continue to have a highly visible presence around the city over the coming days.”

Witness account

A witness to the 100-person brawl in Gisborne says they heard partygoers scream “they killed my cousin” during the altercation.

One of those killed in the 21st birthday celebration that got out of hand has been named as Black Power member Kane Taare Gray.

A family member of Taare Gray said he had recently become a father and was a “loving dad”.

“His life was taken too short. Why start these fights when at the end of the day you’re all meant to be family?”

Black Power member Kane Taare-Gray was killed in the altercation in Elgin during a 21st birthday celebration.

The family member said Taare Gray was a Black Power member and didn’t wish to comment further.

Police have said that while the brawl involved gang members it was not a conflict between rival gangs. Officers have been brought in from outside of Gisborne amid concerns of further disorder.

In a Facebook post shared online, a family member announced Taare Gray’s passing, saying: “on behalf of the Gray an Taare whānau we would like to inform our whānau of the tragic passing of our son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson [and] loving father Kane Taare Gray”.

Meanwhile the other person killed, Chrysler Stevens-Mark, was celebrating his 21st birthday on Saturday night when the brawl broke out.

In a Facebook post which has since been deleted, a family member said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our Boy, our Little Cuzzy, our Little brother... who was tragically taken from us in what was supposed to be his special night!”

Chrysler Stevens-Mark was celebrating his 21st birthday party when he was killed in the mass brawl.

“My aunty, my uncs and our little cousins we love yous so much, we will be here every step!

“To our Stevens [whānau] we are thinking of you all at this dark time so many things to say but no words at the same time.”

A nearby resident of Manuka St, who declined to be named, said she witnessed the fight on Lytton Rd and heard party guests crying out in a panic.

“I heard things like ‘They killed my cousin!’,” she said.

She believed she saw the young man who was celebrating his birthday collapse to the ground in the chaos.

“We actually saw the one that passed, the 21st birthday boy, we saw him fall to the ground,” she said.

“It was sad, screaming, yelling, crying. It is sad seeing things like that, I just feel for the family. Especially the birthday boy. That ruined his night.”

Police investigating the scene of a mass brawl that left two dead. Photo / Paul Rickard

She said a car had been doing burnouts on the street near the party a few hours before it began and believed one of the occupants was one of the people who later arrived uninvited, sparking the brawl.

“I heard that the car was just rarking up the party, I don’t know.”

A scene examination at the address was expected to be completed on Monday. Photo / Paul Rickard

She said she never believed something like this would happen so close to where she and her whānau live.

“They were all having a good night. They were just having a good celebration with their family and friends until these uninvited guests ruined it.”

Gisborne Councillor Colin Alder told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast he has it on reasonably good authority gangs are involved, but “they are not at war, as such”.

“It was an unfortunate event at a party where alcohol and possible drugs were involved... who takes a knife to a party?”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell urged people in the Gisborne community not to consider retaliation and a local councillor said “there is no future in utu [to pay back]”.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police by phone on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and referencing the file number 240324/0768.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.