Bernice Marychurch was stabbed to death on a bus in Onehunga, Auckland, last Wednesday.

“Police ... now believe she [the victim] may have known the man charged with her murder,” Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson said.

“Police continue to establish the victim’s movements.”

Police are now appealing for information from the public about her movements and any sightings of her with a man fitting the following description: Wearing a baseball cap with Nuie written across the front, a zip-up camouflage-coloured hooded sweatshirt, light-coloured pants and white shoes, and a black backpack.

“The victim was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, light-coloured shorts, black shoes and carrying a black satchel,” Robertson said.

Bernice Marychurch died after a stabbing on a bus on Church St, Onegunga, Auckland, on Wednesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Information can be provided to police by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105. Please use reference number 241023/8926,” she said.

Police have seen security camera footage showing the two together in Panmure in Onehunga from throughout Wednesday.

Kael Austin Leona, 37, was the subject of a massive manhunt and a police public appeal after the fatal stabbing. Herald inquiries revealed Leona had been sentenced by Judge Debra Bell on May 15 for threatening to kill by stabbing and doing a threatening act towards a dwelling in a separate incident.

‘Beautiful mum did not deserve this’

A Givealittle page was set up to support Marychurch’s son, Kit, and the rest of the family.

“Tragically the reason for this Givealittle page is that Kits Mum was ... stabbed and killed on a bus this week... This senseless act of violence has of course devastated Kit and his wider family,” the page said.

“Kit now needs our help and support, so ... we thought that maybe we could reach out on his behalf to try to ease some of the financial burden that he and his family will bear over the coming weeks.”

A man wanted by police for Marychurch's killing handed himself into a police station a day after the incident and appeared in court on Friday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On social media, members of the Marychurch family said their “beautiful” mum “did not deserve this”.

A woman on the bus told RNZ that fellow passengers tried to help the victim.

“I just want to let her family know that she didn’t die alone, that I held her hand in the bus until she got help and we did everything we could.”

