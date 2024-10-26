“Tragically the reason for this Givealittle page is that Kits Mum was randomly and tragically stabbed and killed on a bus this week by a person unknown to her. This senseless act of violence has of course devastated Kit and his wider family,” the page said.
“Kit now needs our help and support, so ... we thought that maybe we could reach out on his behalf to try to ease some of the financial burden that he and his family will bear over the coming weeks.”
On social media, members of the Marychurch family said their “beautiful” mum “did not deserve this”.
After a 24-hour manhunt, the 37-year-old man handed himself in for arrest on Thursday.
“The attack comes a week after I wrote to Auckland Transport to convey the concerns raised with me by a bus driver who was assaulted at work last month.
“In that case, it took 40 minutes for police to arrive, and even at that point no medical aid was provided. The Government is progressing changes to the Sentencing Act and bringing back Three Strikes to deliver tougher sentences for serious crimes. But more needs to be done to ensure safety on public transport.”
