Bernice Marychurch has been identified on social media as the victim of Wednesday's Onehunga bus stabbing.

“Tragically the reason for this Givealittle page is that Kits Mum was randomly and tragically stabbed and killed on a bus this week by a person unknown to her. This senseless act of violence has of course devastated Kit and his wider family,” the page said.

“Kit now needs our help and support, so ... we thought that maybe we could reach out on his behalf to try to ease some of the financial burden that he and his family will bear over the coming weeks.”

Bernice Marychurch was stabbed to death on a bus in Onehunga, Auckland, on Wednesday October 23, 2024.

On social media, members of the Marychurch family said their “beautiful” mum “did not deserve this”.

After a 24-hour manhunt, the 37-year-old man handed himself in for arrest on Thursday.

Marychurch died at the scene after the attack at about 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

The accused appeared in Auckland District Court on charges of murder, threatening to kill, assault, and burglary on Friday.

Auckland City’s relieving district crime manager, Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson, said on Thursday the investigation was still in its infancy.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.”

She acknowledged the work of her investigation team, “who worked tirelessly to get this result for the victim and her family”.

The accused handed himself in at North Shore police station yesterday afternoon. The attack has renewed focus on public transport safety, with Robertson describing the investigation as a homicide.

A woman on the bus told RNZ that fellow passengers tried to help the victim.

“I just want to let her family know that she didn’t die alone, that I held her hand in the bus until she got help and we did everything we could.”

Industry body the Bus and Coach Association said the industry was “rattled to the core”.

Meanwhile, Act MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar said security on buses and trains was regularly raised as a concern and the attack had validated fears in the worst possible way.

“The attack comes a week after I wrote to Auckland Transport to convey the concerns raised with me by a bus driver who was assaulted at work last month.

“In that case, it took 40 minutes for police to arrive, and even at that point no medical aid was provided. The Government is progressing changes to the Sentencing Act and bringing back Three Strikes to deliver tougher sentences for serious crimes. But more needs to be done to ensure safety on public transport.”

