The man handed himself in at North Shore police station yesterday afternoon. The attack has renewed focus on public transport safety with Robertson describing the investigation as a homicide.

Industry body the Bus and Coach Association said the industry was “rattled to the core”.

“We’re horrified by what’s happened, and first and foremost our thoughts go out to the family of the victim,” said Delaney Myers, chief executive of the association.

“She should have been safe going about her own business, and this is devastating.”

Myers praised the bus driver for his actions when the attack unfolded on the moving bus.

“We’re very proud of him. He acted with the utmost professionalism in a terrifying emergency situation, and his actions potentially avoided harm to the other passengers. He then went to try and assist the victim while waiting for the police and ambulance services to arrive. The role of a bus driver is to safely pilot passengers to their destination. Not policing the criminal behaviour of passengers.”

Myers said this was not a bus safety issue. “This incident isn’t about safety on buses, it’s about increasingly complex societal problems that manifest in antisocial behaviour all over the country, in public and private settings.”

The association had spoken to the bus operator, Kinetic, which was ensuring the driver got the support he needed after witnessing such a traumatic incident. The driver has been signed off work to recover, is receiving extensive support and has been offered counselling.

“Hopefully the police are able to apprehend the suspect very quickly to provide greater confidence for our passengers and drivers,” said Myers.

Speaking from Samoa yesterday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was “incredibly saddened and shocked” by the fatal stabbing, and his thoughts were with the family of the victim. “They were just going about their everyday life, that could have been anyone in New Zealand.”

Luxon added he wanted to acknowledge the victim and the pain their loved ones are going through.

“That shouldn’t happen in New Zealand. We need to think again about what more we could be doing.”

Auckland Transport said extra transport officers were being put on the route the bus was taking.

“Passengers travelling on board our bus, train and ferry services deserve to be safe and feel safe, and we are committed to working with our partner agencies and communities to turn the tide on violence and aggression in our public spaces,” said director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten.

Meanwhile, Act MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar said security on buses and trains was regularly raised as a concern and the attack had validated fears in the worst possible way.

“The attack comes a week after I wrote to Auckland Transport to convey the concerns raised with me by a bus driver who was assaulted at work last month.

“In that case, it took 40 minutes for police to arrive, and even at that point no medical aid was provided. The Government is progressing changes to the Sentencing Act and bringing back Three Strikes to deliver tougher sentences for serious crimes. But more needs to be done to ensure safety on public transport.”

Police renewed appeals for witnesses. Information can be provided to police by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105.

