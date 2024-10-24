“My heart aches for you.

“You didn’t deserve this ... I love you mum.”

Bernice Marychurch was stabbed to death on a bus in Onehunga on Wednesday.

It comes after the 37-year-old accused of her murder handed himself in for arrest yesterday.

Marychurch, who was found with multiple stab wounds, died at the scene on Church St just after 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The accused will appear in the Auckland District Court today on charges of murder, threatening to kill, assault and burglary.

‘I held her hand. She didn’t die alone’

Auckland City’s relieving district crime manager, Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson, yesterday said the investigation was still in its infancy.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.”

She acknowledged the work of her investigation team, “who worked tirelessly to get this result for the victim and her family”.

Robertson also thanked the community for helping with police inquiries.

She said police would continue to be visible at all transport hubs across Auckland in the coming days.

“Places like bus stations and ferry terminals are important spaces for the public, and people should be free to use these areas without fear.

“Police know the community are concerned and we want them to know that their local police are continuing to take action.”

The accused handed himself in at North Shore police station yesterday afternoon. The attack has renewed focus on public transport safety, with Robertson describing the investigation as a homicide.

A woman on the bus told RNZ that fellow passengers tried to help the victim.

“I just want to let her family know that she didn’t die alone, that I held her hand in the bus until she got help and we did everything we could.”

Industry body the Bus and Coach Association said the industry was “rattled to the core”.

