Kael Austin Leona, 37, is now the subject of a massive manhunt and a police public appeal after the fatal stabbing of a woman on the Number 74 bus in Church St, Onehunga about 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Auckland police say they are following good leads in the hunt for Leona, who is listed in court documents as living in a unit in Onehunga Mall. Police say he and the woman did not know each other.
Leona was set to appear in court on Thursday on charges of obstructing and resisting a policeman on Friday last week. Had he appeared in court it would have been far from his first appearance in the Auckland District Court in recent years.
Herald inquiries have revealed was sentenced by Judge Debra Bell on May 15 for threatening to kill by stabbing, and doing a threatening act towards a dwelling.
People sentenced to less than two years in prison are automatically released after serving half their sentence.
As a result, if Leona had already spent over nine months in custody on remand at the time of his sentence, he would have been released on conditions almost immediately.
The Herald has sought comment from Corrections on Leona’s status as of yesterday, and from his most recent lawyer.
STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVEBLOG
STORY CONTINUES
It appears Leona breached his release conditions at least once after his release. He was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on October 7 on a charge of breaching release conditions, and it appears bail was granted.
The name of the woman stabbed to death yesterday has not been released.
Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson said police believe she was not known to Leona.
George Block is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on police, the courts, prisons and defence. He joined the Herald in 2022 and has previously worked at Stuff in Auckland and the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin.