Judge Bell imposed a one year and seven months prison term and a final protection order in favour of the victim.

Later this year Leona was out of prison but subject to release conditions.

Determining when and whether a prisoner can be released, for example on the basis of time served while remanded in custody, is a matter for Corrections.

People sentenced to less than two years in prison are automatically released after serving half their sentence.

As a result, if Leona had already spent over nine months in custody on remand at the time of his sentence, he would have been released on conditions almost immediately.

The Herald has sought comment from Corrections on Leona’s status as of yesterday, and from his most recent lawyer.

It appears Leona breached his release conditions at least once after his release. He was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on October 7 on a charge of breaching release conditions, and it appears bail was granted.

The name of the woman stabbed to death yesterday has not been released.

Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson said police believe she was not known to Leona.

Police have released this image of Karl Leona, who they say has been identified as the man who stabbed a woman on a number 74 bus in Onehunga on October 23. She died at the scene. Photo / NZ Police

Robertson said police were called to the stabbing aboard the number 74 bus in Onehunga about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Upon arrival they found the woman still on the bus having suffered several stab wounds.

“Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical personnel and members of the public, she died at the scene,” Robertson said.

“Our thoughts are with her whānau at this time, and we are doing everything we can to support them.”

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds on the Number 74 bus in Church St, Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Robertson said they believe Leona is responsible. Police are following positive lines of inquiry and speaking to a number of people who are helping them, she said.

He was last seen in Mt Wellington, Robertson said.

He was described as in his late 30s, and last seek wearing dark pants and a black jumper with white writing on the front, and white shoes.

