Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Onehunga bus stabbing: Alleged killer Kael Leona convicted and sentenced earlier this year for threatening to kill

By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Police release photos of suspect after passenger fatally stabbed on Auckland bus. Video / Carson Bluck

A man sought by police after a woman was stabbed to death on a bus in Onehunga was recently convicted and sentenced for threatening to kill.

Kael Austin Leona, 37, is now the subject of a massive manhunt and a police public appeal after the fatal stabbing of a woman on the Number 74 bus in Church St, Onehunga about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Auckland police say they are following good leads in the hunt for Leona, who is listed in court documents as living in a unit in Onehunga Mall. Police say he and the woman did not know each other.

Leona was set to appear in court on Thursday on charges of obstructing and resisting a policeman on Friday last week. Had he appeared in court it would have been far from his first appearance in the Auckland District Court in recent years.

Herald inquiries have revealed was sentenced by Judge Debra Bell on May 15 for threatening to kill by stabbing, and doing a threatening act towards a dwelling.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Judge Bell imposed a one year and seven months prison term and a final protection order in favour of the victim.

Later this year Leona was out of prison but subject to release conditions.

Determining when and whether a prisoner can be released, for example on the basis of time served while remanded in custody, is a matter for Corrections.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

People sentenced to less than two years in prison are automatically released after serving half their sentence.

As a result, if Leona had already spent over nine months in custody on remand at the time of his sentence, he would have been released on conditions almost immediately.

The Herald has sought comment from Corrections on Leona’s status as of yesterday, and from his most recent lawyer.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVEBLOG

STORY CONTINUES

It appears Leona breached his release conditions at least once after his release. He was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on October 7 on a charge of breaching release conditions, and it appears bail was granted.

The name of the woman stabbed to death yesterday has not been released.

Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson said police believe she was not known to Leona.

Do you know more? Email george.block@nzherald.co.nz

Police have released this image of Karl Leona, who they say has been identified as the man who stabbed a woman on a number 74 bus in Onehunga on October 23. She died at the scene. Photo / NZ Police
Police have released this image of Karl Leona, who they say has been identified as the man who stabbed a woman on a number 74 bus in Onehunga on October 23. She died at the scene. Photo / NZ Police

Robertson said police were called to the stabbing aboard the number 74 bus in Onehunga about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Upon arrival they found the woman still on the bus having suffered several stab wounds.

“Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical personnel and members of the public, she died at the scene,” Robertson said.

“Our thoughts are with her whānau at this time, and we are doing everything we can to support them.”

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds on the Number 74 bus in Church St, Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The woman was found with multiple stab wounds on the Number 74 bus in Church St, Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Robertson said they believe Leona is responsible. Police are following positive lines of inquiry and speaking to a number of people who are helping them, she said.

He was last seen in Mt Wellington, Robertson said.

He was described as in his late 30s, and last seek wearing dark pants and a black jumper with white writing on the front, and white shoes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

George Block is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on police, the courts, prisons and defence. He joined the Herald in 2022 and has previously worked at Stuff in Auckland and the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand