Motorists are being told to avoid Maraetai Coast Rd, as emergency crews work at the scene. Image / Google

A vehicle has gone off a cliff in Auckland’s Maraetai with people being asked to avoid the area.

Emergency services are responding after reports a car had gone off a cliff near Maraetai Coast Rd shortly after 12.30pm.

Police confirmed the single-vehicle crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one first response unit, one rapid response unit, one manager and one ambulance to the scene.