One seriously injured, vehicle catches fire in Whakamaru, Waikato crash

Motorists should avoid the Whakamaru area after the crash. Image / Google Maps

One person has been seriously injured after two vehicles crashed, and one then caught fire.

The midday crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near Whakamaru about 50km north of Taupō, police say.

"One vehicle caught on fire following the crash. It appears that one person has suffered serious injuries.

"The other people involved do not appear to be seriously injured."

The Serious Crash Unit has been told and the road is closed, police say.

Motorists should avoid the area.