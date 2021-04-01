Ambulance, ute towing boat crash in Rosedale, Auckland

Motorists should avoid the area. Image / Google Maps

An ambulance is on its side after a crash involving a ute towing a boat on Auckland's North Shore this afternoon.

It's not yet known if anyone has been badly hurt in either vehicle after the 12.15pm crash on Constellation Dr in Rosedale, police say.

A passerby told the Herald the crash occurred on an off-ramp at the motorway interchange between Upper Harbour Highway and State Highway 1.

The police spokeswoman couldn't yet confirm if any patients were in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

"Police are just on the scene now."

St John Ambulance also didn't immediately have any further information.