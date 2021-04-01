Police urge motorists to 'take it easy' after two serious Waikato crashes

Police have urged motorists to take care on the roads. Photo / File

Police have urged motorists to take care on the roads. Photo / File

Two serious crashes in the Waikato region tonight have caused serious delays for Easter holiday motorists.

One person died while three others sustained moderate injuries following a truck and car crash in Kaihere, Hauraki.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to State Highway 27 at 7.54pm.

The highway is closed and traffic is diverted at Torehape Rd and Kaihere Rd.

A serious crash has also closed the road between SH1 and SH2 interchange and Koheroa Rd near Mangatāwhiri.

One person is in serious condition and the serious crash unit had been notified.

Police have urged motorists heading away on holiday tonight for Easter to "take it easy" after the two serious Waikato crashes.

"We urge motorists to be patient and to not take any unnecessary risks."

A detour route is in place and motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

The spokesman said police were called at 9.22pm.

Meanwhile, traffic is gridlocked between Kopu and Whangamatā.

A person at the scene told Newstalk ZB said they hadn't moved for 20 minutes.