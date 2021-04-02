One dead, after two vehicles crash, one catches fire in Whakamaru, Waikato

Motorists should avoid the Whakamaru area after the crash. Image / Google Maps

A person has died after a two-vehicle crash today in which one vehicle caught fire.

The crash occurred about midday at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near Whakamaru, about 50km north of Taupō, police said.

"The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. Nobody else was seriously injured."

Police earlier said one vehicle caught fire after the crash."

The road around the crash scene remained closed and motorists were asked to take alternative routes.

The Serious Crash Unit has been informed.