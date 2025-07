Heavy rain has produced surface flooding in the Taranaki town of Ōkato.

A crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing an “extensive backlog” of traffic and police are urging caution among drivers.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened on the northbound lanes just after the Curran St on-ramp.

The right southbound lane was blocked while emergency services attempted to clear the crash.

The bridge was reopened at 7.05am but NZTA is still warning of “residual congestion”.