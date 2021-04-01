Easter weekend: Two dead in crashes at beginning of holiday period

Two people people have died and multiple injured in crashes last night and this morning. Photo / File

Two people died on the roads last night at the beginning of the Easter holiday period.

One person died and three others received moderate injuries after a truck and car collided on State Highway 27 in Hauraki just before 8pm last night.

Another person died following a crash on State Highway 2 at Mangatāwhiri, north of Hamilton at about 9.20pm.

A pedestrian died yesterday morning after being struck by a car in the Auckland suburb of Forrest Hill.

Police said the 80-year-old woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Forrest Hill Rd and Tristram Avenue at about 8.20am.

She was taken to hospital but died later in the day.

The official Easter holiday period began at 4pm yesterday and ends at 6am on Tuesday. There were no deaths on the roads during the Easter period last year.