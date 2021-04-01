Emmy-winning designer turned hoarder Evelyn Sakash found dead under kitchen rubbish

Emmy-winning production designer Evelyn Sakash's mummified body was found under a pile of rubbish in New York. Photo / GoFundMe

Emmy-winning production designer Evelyn Sakash's mummified body was found under a pile of rubbish in New York. Photo / GoFundMe

An Emmy-winning production designer has been found dead in her New York City home, under piles of rubbish.

Evelyn Sakash was a "heavy hoarder", according to her family, and had not been seen in six months when she was found mummified under piles of rubbish in her kitchen this week.

Her sister, Ellen Brown, had been looking for Sakash and, knowing about her sister's hoarding issue, hired a team of cleaners to clear out the house, in the hopes of finding her sister.

Her fears turned out to be real as Sakash's body was found under piles of rubbish in the home on Tuesday.

"This is just devastating," her sister told the New York Daily News.

Emmy winner-turned-hoarder Evelyn Sakash found mummified under huge pile of garbage in her kitchen https://t.co/Df7ojAruph — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) April 1, 2021

"She had a full life. She was so extraordinarily talented. She was a brilliant mind. I don't want my sister to be remembered like that, like the way she was found.

"This was clearly in effect for a long time. She sometimes kept people at bay."

According to the Sun, while results of the autopsy are yet to be released, investigators believe she was killed by falling debris or trapped in the rubbish and left to die slowly.

Sakash was a talented designer who won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design in 2003, for her work on the children's TV series Between the Lions.

Her work also featured in productions such as Sesame Street, Law and Order and Orange is the New Black.

According to a neighbour, the 66-year-old had fallen into depression after the death of her mother in April last year.

"She became so much more withdrawn and looked sick," the neighbour said, quoted by the Sun. "I think that's when she started to pick up more of the hoarding."

According to a GoFundMe page, Sakash had been missing since September 2020.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.