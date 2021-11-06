One person seriously hurt in violent incident in South Auckland

A person has been seriously hurt in an incident in a South Auckland home.
The incident took place in Mangere East on Saturday afternoon.
"One person has received serious injuries and enquiries are ongoing," a police spokeswoman said.
"This is a family harm incident."
DO YOU NEED HELP?
If you're in danger now:
• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people.
• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you.
• Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never acceptable.
Where to go for help or more information:
• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633, www.2shine.org.nz
• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843, www.womensrefuge.org.nz
• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584
• It's Not OK: Information line 0800 456 450, www.areyouok.org.nz
• For men who feel they're going to harm a loved one, call 0800 HEY BRO or 0800 439 276