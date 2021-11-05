Teenager killed in Christchurch shooting: murder inquiry launched, vehicle of interest located

Police are continuing to examine the scene near Heaphy reserve on Cavendish Rd. Photo / George Heard

A vehicle believed to be linked to the shooting of a teenager in Christchurch last night has been located in Papanui.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a teenager's death late last night at an address in the northern Christchurch suburb of Casebrook.

Detective inspector Michael Ford said police responded to reports of a firearms incident at 11.03pm, but upon arrival the 16-year-old was dead.

A homicide investigation and scene examination is under way.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle of interest has also been found on Matsons Ave in Papanui, and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Police are on the scene in Matsons Avenue in Papanui, where a vehicle of interest has been found. Photo / Hamish Clark

Cavendish Rd resident Bev, who preferred to use only her first name, lives across the road from the incident, which she believed was on Heaphy Place.

She said she had been woken up at midnight last night by her partner due to police in the street.

"We watched for a while and a few teenagers were arrested and taken away in cop cars. Lots of swearing and yelling," she said.

"I doubt the gunshot would have been heard by many due to the fireworks."

She said there was a "subdued feeling" in the street this morning.

Police remained on the scene on Saturday morning. Photo / Hamish Clark

"Everyone is in shock that someone actually died. Such a shame. My thoughts go out to the families of all those affected."

She had lived on Cavendish Rd for six years and described it as a "peaceful neighbourhood" where everyone looked out for each other.



Three police cars remained on the street at 10am, she said.

Another resident of Cavendish Rd, who had lived there for seven years, described it as a "model neighbourhood" and was saddened to hear a teenager had died.

"It's a really quiet orderly neighbourhood, children walk down the road to school every morning," she said.

"I always think of it as a model neighbourhood."

She said there had been "no fuss" last night, and had not heard a disturbance.

"There were a few fireworks being let off but nothing unusual," she said.

She said there was a police presence as well as residents out on the street, but she had not yet been contacted by police about the incident.

A scene examination is taking place. Photo / George Heard

A cafe worker on Cavendish Rd in Casebrook, Michelle Counsell, said it was normally a quiet, safe street.

She had worked at Cosy Cafe in the business complex at the other end of the street for three years, and was shocked to hear about the homicide investigation when she came in to work that morning.



"That kind of thing doesn't ever happen," she said.

Christchurch city councillor Aaron Keown called Newstalk ZB at around 11.39 last night to report he had driven past a police incident on Cavendish Rd in Christchurch.

"An incident just happened in Christchurch on Cavendish Rd, between Northcote Rd and Vietches Rd," he told host Marcus Lush.

The street is cordoned off while a scene examination is underway. Photo / Hamish Clark

"It's closed off by police at both ends. Crime scene tape has gone up and there's police standing there with semi-automatic-style rifles at each end.

"There's a lot of cop cars here, I can count eight if not more."

Keown estimated the incident was "very fresh", likely occurring "within the last 10 minutes".

Minutes later a second caller to the show said she had also just driven by the Northcote area.

"There's eight [police] cars, the street before that is cut off and there's a lady [police officer] standing on the street with an assault rifle.

"Something's going down."

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who could assist with inquiries to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote event number P048523046.

In August a 16-year-old died following a stabbing in the Christchurch suburb of Fendalton.