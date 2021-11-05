Shot fired at police during burglary at Palmerston North address

Police are calling on the public for help with any information. Photo / 123RF

Police are calling on the public for help with any information. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

A man who shot at police called out to a burglary at a Palmerston North address last night is still at large.

Police were called after reports of a burglary at an address on Vogel St at about 9.40pm.

Two men were seen leaving the address, with one of them pulling a firearm out and firing it.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the gunman then got into a vehicle and drove off. He has still not been located.

The second man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court today on charges relating to burglary with a weapon.

Police are calling on the public for help with any information.

- RNZ