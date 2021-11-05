Heavy police presence in New Lynn as homicide investigation underway into death

Armed Police in Cliffview Road, Greenbay, following an earlier homicide near the New Haven Motel in New Lynn. Photo / Michael Craig

Armed Police in Cliffview Road, Greenbay, following an earlier homicide near the New Haven Motel in New Lynn. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

West Auckland residents are being warned to expect a heavy police presence this afternoon after a person died outside a New Lynn motel earlier today.

Police were called just after 10am to the New Haven Motel on Great North Rod after reports a gun had been fired.

"On arrival, Police have located a person injured in the driveway of the address," said Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton from the Waitematā CIB.

"Frontline Police staff have tried to provide first aid to this person, however they have died at the scene."

The death is being treated as a homicide investigation which has now extended to Green Bay where armed police have cordoned off a section of Cliff View Road.

"No arrests were made at this location, however there will still be a Police presence in the area as our enquiries continue," he said.

"There are numerous enquiries currently underway and the scene examination on Great North Road is also continuing," McNaughton said.

Police will be examining CCTV footage and conducting area canvases as part of their enquiries and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"We continue to ask anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact police."

McNaughton said officers started inquiries around the area immediately afterwards and were supported by police aircrew as well.

Some neighbouring properties were also been evacuated as a result of the shooting

A witness at the scene earlier described it as "traffic chaos" as armed police cordoned off part of the road just after 10.30am.

Several police vehicles could be seen parked across various points of the road in a bid to block traffic.

Just before 11am, a barefoot man was seen being escorted from the area by a police officer. The man was in handcuffs.

Police are standing guard outside the New Haven Motel and two ambulances that were originally called have since left.

A post mortem examination will be carried out on the victim at a later stage.

Anyone with information can call police on 105 quoting the file number 211105/9752 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.