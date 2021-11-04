Homicide investigation launched after person found dead in West Auckland

Armed police outside a motel in New Lynn, West Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person was found dead at a property in West Auckland this morning.

Police confirmed officers were called to a property on Great North Rd in New Lynn just after 10am.

"On arrival, Police have located a person injured in the driveway of the address.

"Frontline Police staff have tried to provide first aid to this person, however they have died at the scene."

Rata St and the Rata St intersection with Great North Rd, in the suburb of New Lynn, are both currently closed due to what transport authorities say is a "police incident".

A witness at the scene described it as "traffic chaos" as armed police cordoned off part of the road just after 10.30am.

Several police vehicles could be seen parked across various points of the road in a bid to block traffic.

Just before 11am, a barefoot man was seen being escorted from the area by a police officer. The man was in handcuffs.

Police are standing guard outside a motel - the New Haven Motel - which is used for emergency accommodation.

Two ambulance vehicles that were at the site have since left the scene. Police, however, remain outside the motel.