Auckland police searching for man in relation to theft of woman's underwear

Police are looking for information on this man, who they believe can help with their investigation into the theft of the undies. Photo / Auckland City District Police

Police are looking for information on this man, who they believe can help with their investigation into the theft of the undies. Photo / Auckland City District Police

Can you help police find this man?

Auckland City District Police are looking for a man in connection with the theft of several pairs of women's underwear, as well as a sum of cash.

The burglary took place in Glenfield on Monday, October 18, around 11.36pm.

According to police, the alleged offender entered the woman's house through an open window and stole a number of pairs of woman's knickers, as well as a sum of cash.

The alleged knicker nicker made a brief appearance on CCTV. Photo / Auckland City District Police

The alleged panty raider made a brief appearance on CCTV and the images are now being circulated by police, in the hope someone might know him and will come forward with information.

"We believe someone will know who this man is and ask them to contact police on 105 quoting file number 211019/5713 or send us a private message on Facebook. Alternatively, you can email Sharyn.Barry@police.govt.nz," police said.