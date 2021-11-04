Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 163 new cases, highest daily infection rate since outbreak

November 5 2021 There are a record 163 new cases of Covid-19 today. 159 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato. A second person isolating at home with Covid has died. Paramedics were called to a Mt Eden address.

There are a record 163 new cases of Covid-19 today. 159 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato.

The previous record, 162, was set on Monday.

A second person isolating at home with Covid has died. Paramedics were called to a Mt Eden address.

"The man is understood to have been recently treated in hospital," said director of public health Caroline McElnay.

McElnay and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson provided today's Covid-19 update

after the small Taranaki town of Stratford confirmed Delta had been detected in its wastewater,

Both of the self-isolation deaths are under investigation "inorder to identify any improvemnts that may be needed," McElnay said.

"I want to add my condolences to the friends and family of the person who has passed away," Robertson said.

He said the person "was admitted to hospital on the 1st of November and they dioscahrged themselves on the 3rd."

There are 69 people in hospital, six of them in ICU or high-dependency units.

All but one of the 69 hospitalised cases are in Auckland. The other is in Waikato.

Regarding loctions of interes, In Auckland the approach had shifted from listing every location of interest to only high-list events.

Low risk places like supermarkets will no longer be listed.

High risks such as gyms, indoor recreatoon and movie theatres will be listed.

"We will continue to publish casual exposure events in other parts opf NZ, because there are much fewer of those."

People in Northland are encouraged to keep getting tested. There are 10 testing spots, and over 1000 tests taken across the region yesterday.

In Waikato three of the four new cases are linked to existing cases. One is stil under nvestigation.

The patient at Waikato Hospital is in a stable condition.

"Public health officials have not yet linked that...to a known active case."

"Testing is really important to tell us if there are any undetected cases in that communuty."

It should serve as a reminder for Taranaki to get vaccinated.

Auckland Super Saturday

Those who got their first jab on Super Saturday were reminded to get their second shot this weekend.

Eden Park will be open for vaccinations over the weekend.

The Govt has paid of $5.3b in economic support so far, Robertson says. The seventh round of the wage subsidey will open next Friday. As of yesterday, $1.357b paid out in wage subsidy.

"I am pround of the economic support that we have provided."

"We will continue to support businesses."

Robertson says on 22nd of October there was a question about leaving Auckland at Christmas. Ardern said best way was to have 90 percent vaccination rate.

"In the meantime, we've been looking at what we'd be able to do should the border remain in place...for example the use of vaccine certificates or testing...We are looking at options."

Hipkins said no decisions have been made.

"That is the committment we've given and we're doing everything we can to make sure that happens," Robertson said of Aucklanders being able to leave the city by Christmas.

"It's a big job. We're workingtheough the options on it."

Testing "is one of the decision to be made." Certainly vaccination certicicates will be part of it. Considering whether both will be needed, Robertson said.

"If that is neeeded, we're still working our way through that."

Yesterday in a statement, the Ministry of Health revealed a total of 139 new cases; two of which were in the Waikato, one in Northland and the remainder in Auckland.

Sixty-four people were in hospital, 27 of 93 cases reported yesterday were infectious in the community and had associated exposure events.

Meanwhile, Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui revealed this morning that Delta was detected in the wastewater in Stratford yesterday.

"We were notified last night of a strong positive Covid-19 wastewater test result, indicating the detection of the virus in the wastewater system of Stratford," said iwi kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae.

"We have been informed that the sample was taken on Monday 1st of November."

Taranaki has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with 68 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent with a first dose. In Stratford, the stats are slightly lower with 63.66 per cent of residents double dosed, and 80.86 single jabbed.

Rae said that the Ministry of Health was "urgently scrambling" to see if a recent MIQ returnee travelled to Stratford after being released. MoH was yet to provide any comment but more is expected to be revealed at the 1pm press conference today.

The ministry also revealed yesterday that the death of a 40-year-old man who was isolating at his Manukau apartment was not vaccine-related.

The man's death had been referred to the Coroner who will determine whether it was coronavirus-related, officials confirmed.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre and the ministry will review the public health and clinical oversight of the person, with independent input.

Auckland health officials are supporting 723 people with Covid who were isolating at home.

Meanwhile, 89 per cent of all eligible New Zealanders have now had their first dose of vaccine.

Kia ora, TDHB have confirmed a positive Covid-19 wastewater result in Stratford. Those in the Stratford district and wider Taranaki region with symptoms are encouraged to get a test.

More than three quarters - 77 per cent - are fully vaccinated.

Across Auckland's three district health boards, 92 per cent of all eligible people have had their first dose and 82 per cent have had their second.

Northland has seen vaccinations rise to 80 per cent of first doses and 66 per cent for second.

Waikato was at 87 per cent for first doses and 74 per cent fully dosed.

The ministry urged those who received their first vaccination three weeks ago during the Super Saturday drive to get their second shot.

