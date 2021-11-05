Māngere shooting: Two arrested after family home shot at in suspected gang drive-by

Inspector Matt Srhoj on serious firearms incident in Māngere. Video / NZ Herald

Two men have been arrested after a family was targeted in a suspected drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in South Auckland.

Inspector Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, said eight search warrants were carried out this morning in Māngere and Manurewa.

Forensics officers at a property adjacent to the home targeted in the shooting. Photo / Dean Purcell

Srhoj said a 41-year-old male was scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court today, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A 32-year-old is due to appear in court tomorrow on restricted weapon and drug-related charges.

"Further arrests are likely to be made as a result of our ongoing enquiries," Srhoj said.

He said "an innocent family had their home shot at" on Wednesday night and police will keep up an increased presence in the Māngere area in days ahead.

The Herald was told a bullet almost hit a young girl watching TV at home.

More than 20 shots were fired at a house on Yates Rd on Wednesday night where a family lived with about five or six children.

Police previously said the alleged gang-related shooting might be a case of mistaken identity and said the family was innocent and unsuspecting.

• Srhoj said anyone with information about the shooting could phone 105, quoting file number 211104/5280, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.