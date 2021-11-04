Māngere shooting: Bullet nearly hits girl watching TV, parents 'shaken' and contemplate moving

Auckland shooting: Shots fired into innocent Māngere family's home. Video / Dean Purcell

A young girl watching television in a south Auckland home was almost hit by a bullet in an alleged drive-by shooting which has shaken the family targeted.

More than 20 shots were fired at a house on Yates Rd in Māngere East last night where a family with around five or six children, aged between 2 and 21, live.

Police believe the alleged gang-related shooting was a case of mistaken identity and said the family is innocent and unsuspecting.

A cousin of the mother involved said she is "slightly shaken" and the parents are contemplating shifting house after the frightening experience, but no one was injured.

"One nearly got her daughter, which is really scary, one shot nearly hit her daughter," said the man, whom the Herald has agreed not to name.

"A stray shot nearly hit her daughter who was watching TV.

"It's not safe when you have the wrong house getting shot at, and that house has a lot of kids in it, I'm a little bit scared now."

The man is also a resident of Yates Rd.

He was sitting at his dining table when he heard the gunshots. At first he thought they were fireworks but then he noticed the louder sounds.

"It sort of sounded like a machine gun sounded out, it was rapid, and then we heard the car speeding away.

"Just as I got up to look out the window the car had gone down the road, I didn't see the car, it just sped off.

He said issues have been ongoing all year with the property adjacent to his cousin's house.

"It's actually the fourth incident with the house adjacent, with someone shooting [at] that house.

"Gang members, when they drive by, the guys from that house start swearing at them and throwing gang signs."

He saw armed police surround that property last night and ordered its occupants to come outside one by one.

Both properties were cordoned off today and forensics were seen carrying out a scene examination at both.

The man said gang tensions on the street came to "boiling point" last Saturday when there was a firearms incident in broad daylight.

"They started having a gun fight in full view of everyone."

He has lived on the street for 23 years and said crime has increased.

"It's a stark contrast from when we moved in all those years ago, to what it is now.

"Every time you hear a motorcycle go past, you're slightly anticipating the worst."

He hopes police will find those responsible for shooting at his cousin's house.

"Hopefully something more is done to make this street a little bit safer."

It's understood the targeted house is owned by Kāinga Ora.

"Kāinga Ora does own properties in the area, and our team has been contacting customers who live nearby to carry out welfare checks," regional director Angela Pearce told the Herald.

Police said they will have a heightened presence in the area in coming days, and officers will be speaking to neighbours.

Inspector Matt Srhoj said community members will likely know who is responsible for the shooting, and is urging people to provide information to police.

People can contact police by phoning 105, and quoting file number 211104/5280. Police said any information will be treated in confidence. People can also ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Srhoj said there has been an increase in gang-related firearms incidents in the area, and the shooting is believed to be linked.

"This is likely to be local people that are responsible for this.

"It's absolutely unacceptable that someone from the community would do something like this to their community ... potentially put people in their own community at risk."