One person seriously hurt in South Auckland violence

A person has been seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Mangere tonight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been seriously hurt in a South Auckland home.

It happened in Mangere East this afternoon.

"One person has received serious injuries and inquiries are ongoing," a police spokeswoman said.

"This is a family harm incident."

Do you need help?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never acceptable.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633, www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843, www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not OK: Information line 0800 456 450, www.areyouok.org.nz

• For men who feel they're going to harm a loved one, call 0800 HEY BRO or 0800 439 276