Their performances combined for the country’s greatest 24 hours at the event, winning three gold medals on the same day for the first time.

Carrington won her third gold medal of the Games with victory in the K1 final on Saturday night to go with her K2 and K4 victories. She now has eight career gold medals and nine medals in total, putting her among the likes of Olympic legends Usain Bolt and Simone Biles.

Ko became the first Olympic golfer to claim the complete set, with her gold going with silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo. A record that may never be matched in the sport.

Kerr became the first New Zealand male to win gold in a field event and the second Kiwi after Dame Valerie Adams.

These inspirational athletes – and all of our participants at the Games – embody the qualities so many of us admire and hope to emulate: commitment, determination and passion for a chosen pursuit.

It was truly brilliant to see their hard work and sacrifices pay off as they stood on the podium to accept their medals.

At the time of writing, New Zealand sits 12th on the medal table with nine gold, seven silver and two bronze.

There are countries that have deeper pockets and far bigger populations who rank below us.

That, too, is something to be proud of.

Many New Zealanders are finding life tough right now. The state of the economy, rising unemployment and ongoing cost-of-living pressures mean it’s hard going for many.

Our success at the Olympics won’t help to pay the bills. But it does give us the chance to come together as a country and celebrate the achievements of some of our own.

So we hope today, even just for a moment, you can bask in the golden glow of our wonderful athletes in Paris.