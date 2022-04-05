The Herald spoke to multiple students about the alleged incident. Photo / 123rf

The Herald spoke to multiple students about the alleged incident. Photo / 123rf

A New Zealand Broadcasting School student charged with assaulting a fellow student is being allowed back into the journalism programme.

The young man is facing two assault charges and one charge of intentionally damaging a vehicle, following an alleged incident.

Several students have confirmed class meetings were organised last week to inform them that the young man, who abruptly left, would be returning.

One student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said people felt a lot of fear, anxiety and danger about him coming back.

"The school is setting up a situation where we are being put at an unreasonable risk for this to occur again."

The student believed it was "appalling" how the school was handling the situation, and students felt unsafe.

A letter, signed by 18 journalism students and seen by the Herald, was sent to the school's administration on Friday to protest against the decision to allow the student back.

The document asked whether active assault charges met behavioural standards required for admission.

"Secondly, I ask Ara Institute of Canterbury what safeguards will be put in place to ensure our safety around this student, and to stop these [alleged] offences from taking place again – because if he is granted admission, I will no longer feel safe on campus," it read.

The Herald understands the student victim of the alleged assault is no longer at the school.

Another broadcasting school student, who also asked not to be named, felt the school wasn't a safe environment for them to get their education.

"It makes me sad that Ara is potentially making it more unsafe for other students.

"My question is, what type of people do they want with their name and their reputation being sent into the industry."

The student said it was inappropriate and perhaps insensitive to allow him back when there were people that he was alleged to have affected still at the school.

"It feels like a bit of a slap in the face to have him in the same building with people that are terrified by him."

In a statement, Ara's acting chief executive Darren Mitchell said they were unable to discuss or provide any information about its learners due to privacy considerations.

"The safety and wellbeing of both Ara learners and colleagues is a key concern for the institute and we have a range of stringent procedures in place to ensure a safe learning environment.

"Where a potential issue is identified, we work with both learners and colleagues to understand concerns and to take actions to appropriately address them. These actions will vary depending on the situation."

The student accused of assault was approached for comment.

Last year an investigation was launched into alleged issues at the school, including bullying and harassment, after Herald reporting.

A former student alleged at the time that they were told to change their foreign accent, others claimed bullying wasn't addressed, and two said women weren't allowed to have natural hair on camera.

One man who studied there said the sometimes troublesome culture within parts of the broadcasting industry was established inside the institution.

They believed it had "seriously stunted my development as a person".

"Quite serious depression and anxiety from that place. And not because of the work but because of the school's culture."

He said in his opinion a lot of the issues highlighted in MediaWorks' Dew report, regarding sexual harassment and bullying, start at the school.