Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms forecast for Northland, Auckland

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

MetService National Weather Update: May 15 - May 18
  • Wild weather is forecast for the top of the North Island, with rainfall rates of 25 to 40 mm per hour possible.
  • MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland and Northland from 5pm until early tomorrow.
  • A severe thunderstorm watch is forecast for Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula from 9pm.

Heavy rain is forecast to lash the top of the North Island this evening, bringing downpours and possible thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Samkelo Magwala told the Herald the front and low have already moved across New Zealand, with the most activity in the North Island.

He said the heavy rain would be present this evening, featuring localised downpours.

“It’s mainly about heavy downpours, but thunderstorms could be embedded in that,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland and Auckland from 5pm until 5am tomorrow.

Localised downpours could generate rainfall rates of 25-40mm/h.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” the MetService website said.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Magwala said the major danger of this kind of weather was that it can result in flash flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula for 12 hours from 9pm.

MetService also issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki, where up to 90mm of rain was expected over 11 hours from 7pm.

The heavy rain watch currently sitting across the centre of the North Island from northern Taranaki to Taupō is forecast to ease from 9pm.

Road snowfall warnings have been issued for Porters Pass and Arthur’s Pass (State Highway 73) for between 11pm today and 7am tomorrow with 2cm of snow expected to settle above 800m.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said: “It’ll be colder than what we’ve seen [this week], but nothing out of the ordinary for the time of year”.

Magwala said the worst of the weather would ease off the country by tomorrow.

“The cold front would already be east of us,” he said.

“There will be some possibility of heavy spots in the upper North Island, but that will clear early in the morning, mainly before dawn.”

He said there would be remaining odd showers in the Gisborne region in the morning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“But that would be easing into light showers by the afternoon.”

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand