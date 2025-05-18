Hamas and Israel in new round of negotiations as Israeli bombardments continue, and Andrew Little launches his Wellington mayoral campaign. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an assault in South Auckland.

Police believe three people assaulted the man before fleeing in a vehicle in Favona just before 9.30pm yesterday.

Police were called to Opawa Crescent and have since done a scene examination.