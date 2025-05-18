Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Favona assault: Man critically injured in South Auckland incident, police hunt for three offenders

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Hamas and Israel in new round of negotiations as Israeli bombardments continue, and Andrew Little launches his Wellington mayoral campaign. Video / NZ Herald, AFP
  • A man is in critical condition after an assault in South Auckland.
  • Police say three people assaulted him before fleeing in a vehicle at Favona.
  • Inquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders, with a scene examination completed.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an assault in South Auckland.

Police believe three people assaulted the man before fleeing in a vehicle in Favona just before 9.30pm yesterday.

Police were called to Opawa Crescent and have since done a scene examination.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Inquiries were ongoing to locate the offenders, a police spokesman said.

“The investigation is in the early stages, and no further details are available at this time,” the spokesman said.

Hato Hone St John has also been approached for comment.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand