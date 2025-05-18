After spending two decades as missionary in Peru, the 69-year-old from Chicago is unknown to many Catholics, but during the past week he has offered glimpses of the kind of leader he will be.

In meetings with journalists, clergy and diplomats, he has repeatedly called for peace in a world full of conflicts, and defended social justice.

In a lighter moment, the sports fan and amateur tennis player also met men’s world No 1 Jannik Sinner at the Vatican.

Zelenskyy, Merz

Leo’s elevation has sparked huge enthusiasm in the US, which is being represented by Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also a Catholic.

Before becoming Pope, the new pontiff on his personal X account criticised President Donald Trump’s Administration over its approach to migration, and also pilloried Vance, but those messages have since been deleted.

Vance was the last world leader to meet Pope Francis, the day before the Argentine died on April 21 after 12 years as pontiff.

Other notable guests expected include Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – who memorably met Trump in St Peter’s Basilica at Francis’ funeral – and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Argentine President Javier Milei, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Colombia’s Gustavo Petro and a host of European royals are also due to attend.

Italian authorities have deployed thousands of security officers for the event, alongside snipers on rooftops and anti-drone operations.

Fisherman’s ring

Leo XIV was elected the 267th pope on May 8 after a secret conclave vote of cardinals that lasted less than 24 hours.

Succeeding the charismatic and impulsive Pope Francis, he takes over a Church still battling the fallout of the clerical child abuse scandal, and trying to adapt to the modern world.

Modernity is not the concern today, however.

Although no pope has been crowned during an inauguration Mass since Paul VI in 1963, the event is still a grand affair steeped in tradition.

Leo will begin by visiting the tomb of Saint Peter – who in the Christian tradition was one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus Christ, and the first pope – which is located under the altar of the basilica that bears his name.

Leo will then receive the pontifical emblems – the pallium, a strip of cloth worn over the chasuble, his robe, and the fisherman’s ring, which is forged anew for each pope and which he will wear on his finger until he dies, when it will be destroyed.

With other cardinals and clergy, the pope will walk in procession into St Peter’s Square, where large screens will display the proceedings to the gathered crowds.

At the end of the ceremony, the pope will greet the delegations of heads of state – although it is not clear yet if any of them will also be accorded a one-to-one private audience.

- Agence France-Presse