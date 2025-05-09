He appears to be a natural successor to Pope Francis. In an editorial after Francis’ death, we reflected on how he broke many barriers in the often conservative world of religious doctrine.

Francis used his soft power to become a champion for social justice issues, shunned much of the pageantry of the papacy, and called for greater action on climate change.

Leo, who also served for two decades in Peru and became a naturalised citizen there, will now be asked to use his voice for the greater good.

But barely moments after Leo greeted crowds in St Peter’s Square, there were already harsh responses from those in the ultra-conservative corners of the church and from Christian nationalists in America.

In an increasingly divided United States, some have labelled the 69-year-old Leo as anti-Trump and un-American.

As an American, however, he has a unique opportunity to help heal some of the harm many US families have felt in recent years at their dining tables.

Before being elected, the Chicago-born polyglot had firmly pushed back against radical Christianity and Trump administration policy.

His social media posts show he’s opposed to the US President‘s immigration moves.

In an X retweet last month, Pope Leo supported criticism of the decision to deport an undocumented migrant to El Salvador.

The post read: “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

In 2018, Leo also reposted online there was “nothing remotely Christian, American or morally defensible about a policy that takes children away from their parents and warehouses them in cages”.

“This is being carried out in our name and the shame is on us all.”

He has also criticised fellow Catholic and US Vice-President JD Vance.

One post read: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

Despite the apparent tension and after earlier posting an artificial intelligence image of himself as Pope online, Trump congratulated Leo.

“It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a great honour for our country,” Trump said. “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Despite being a country that was founded on ideas, politics and religion have always been intertwined in the US. It is often used to discriminate against and promote policy.

Leo is also known to be a baseball fan and the Chicago Cubs quickly claimed the new Pope as one their own. Ironically, this would mean he would be required to have a natural disliking for the arch-rival team, St Louis Cardinals.

Perhaps he is already preaching for even the most insignificant of differences to be set aside with his first message being one of unity.

“To all people, wherever they are, to all peoples, to the whole Earth, peace be with you,” a smiling Leo told the crowd yesterday.

“Help us, and each other, to build bridges through dialogue, through encounter, to come together as one people, always in peace.”

