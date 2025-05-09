Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pope Leo XIV has unique opportunity to help heal American divide – Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Robert Francis Prevost has become Pope Leo XIV and is the first pontiff from the United States. Photo / AFP

Robert Francis Prevost has become Pope Leo XIV and is the first pontiff from the United States. Photo / AFP

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Robert Francis Prevost has become Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the United States.
  • Leo, known for championing social justice, faces criticism from ultra-conservatives and Christian nationalists.
  • His first message emphasised unity and peace, urging people to build bridges through dialogue.

We have a new Pope.

Robert Francis Prevost has become Pope Leo XIV after cardinals from around the globe chose him to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

History was made as he became the first pontiff from the United States.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He appears to be a natural

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand