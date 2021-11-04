Investigation into allegations at top broadcasting school to encompass concerns from last three years

The investigation is underway. Photo / 123rf

An investigation into alleged issues including bullying and harassment at a top broadcasting school will only encompass concerns or allegations from the last three years.

The terms of reference document confirmed a team had now been chosen to conduct the investigation at the New Zealand Broadcasting School "following allegations in the New Zealand Herald".

One man told the Herald in September that a troublesome culture within parts of the broadcasting industry was established inside the institution.

"It seriously stunted my development as a person. Quite serious depression and anxiety from that place. And not because of the work but because of the school's culture."

The document said the investigation would be led by Richard Raymond QC from Canterbury Chambers and supported by Chamber colleagues Anne Toohey, Cecil Hanafin and Christina Twyman.

"The investigator will make factual findings and recommendations in relation to the allegations."

Acting chief executive of Ara, the organisation the school is part of, Darren Mitchell, said in a statement they supported colleagues and the students to participate in this process.

"The feedback they provide will be invaluable in helping us to identify if/where there are opportunities to improve our process as well as what works well and therefore should be enhanced."

He said the outcome of the investigation would be made public when the process is complete and that Ara would not make further comment until then.

The document said the review would look at the school's current workplace policies, standards, and systems related to harassment and/or bullying.

It also will review Ara's investigation and resolution mechanisms regarding harassment and bullying to access whether they're appropriate.

"Identification of whether the support, information, and mechanisms for complaints about bullying and harassment matters are accessible and effectively supplied across the school."

The terms of reference said the investigators would receive "any information available" from former and current learners, that were enrolled between February 2019 to October 2021, and former or current staff members of the school or Ara.

Concerns and allegations they would investigate include bullying, harassment (including sexual harassment and racial harassment), discrimination and the making of sexist, racist or any other inappropriate comments.

"If, during the course of the investigation and review, other matters emerge which the Investigator believes require separate investigation or consideration, the investigator will consult with the chief executive about the appropriate course of action. At that point, and if there is a need for it, the terms of reference may need to be revised to include a broader scope."

One former student previously told the Herald they were told to change their foreign accent, others claimed bullying wasn't addressed, and two said women weren't allowed to have natural hair on camera.

The terms of reference also said the investigator would not make factual findings in relation to any particular employee's employment.

"If there are allegations made to the Investigator that indicate the need for a separate employment investigation related to any current employee or contractor, with the consent of the disclosing person only, the Investigator will refer the matter to the executive director, people and culture."

Findings from the investigation would be provided in a draft report to the chief executive and the board of Ara over the next four months, the document said.

"Ara intends to publish the outcomes of the investigation, so the final report should not identify any individuals by name, except where they have given their consent, and the report should not contain information which would allow any individual to be identified, without their consent."

An email to current and former students confirmed the investigation would begin today.