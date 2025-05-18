This picture taken from a position in southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing in Gaza during Israeli bombardment this weekend. Photo / AFP

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed at least 33 people, more than half of them children, a day after Israel announced an expanded military campaign.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 22 people were killed and at least 100 others wounded in a pre-dawn attack on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Seven people were killed in a strike on a house in northern Gaza’s Jabalia, Bassal said, while the Al-Awda Hospital in the same area reported damage.

Deaths were also recorded in the central area of Al-Zawayda and in Khan Younis, in the south, according to Bassal.