Israeli security forces close an alley after a reported attack in Jerusalem on Friday. Photo / AFP

The Israeli military launched extensive strikes in Gaza as part of a new offensive.

Gaza’s civil defence reported 100 deaths on Friday from the Israeli strikes.

The offensive aims to defeat Hamas and release hostages, with 2985 killed since March 18.

The Israeli military said Saturday it had launched “extensive strikes” in the Gaza Strip over the past day as part of the “initial stages” of a fresh offensive on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The strikes were part of “the expansion of the battle in the Gaza Strip, with the goal of achieving all the war’s objectives, including the release of the abducted and the defeat of Hamas”, Israel’s army said in a statement in Arabic on Telegram.

Gaza’s civil defence agency earlier said Israeli strikes on Gaza had killed 100 people on Friday.

The offensive, known as “Operation Gideon’s Chariots”, comes as Israel faces pressure to lift a sweeping aid blockade in return for the recent release by Hamas of a US-Israeli hostage.