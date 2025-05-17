Advertisement
Israel launches ‘initial stages’ of new Gaza operation: military

AFP
2 mins to read

Israeli security forces close an alley after a reported attack in Jerusalem on Friday. Photo / AFP

  • The Israeli military launched extensive strikes in Gaza as part of a new offensive.
  • Gaza’s civil defence reported 100 deaths on Friday from the Israeli strikes.
  • The offensive aims to defeat Hamas and release hostages, with 2985 killed since March 18.

The Israeli military said Saturday it had launched “extensive strikes” in the Gaza Strip over the past day as part of the “initial stages” of a fresh offensive on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The strikes were part of “the expansion of the battle in the Gaza Strip, with the goal of achieving all the war’s objectives, including the release of the abducted and the defeat of Hamas”, Israel’s army said in a statement in Arabic on Telegram.

Gaza’s civil defence agency earlier said Israeli strikes on Gaza had killed 100 people on Friday.

The offensive, known as “Operation Gideon’s Chariots”, comes as Israel faces pressure to lift a sweeping aid blockade in return for the recent release by Hamas of a US-Israeli hostage.

Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on March 18 after a two-month truce in its war against Hamas, which was triggered by an attack by the Palestinian group in October 2023.

That assault resulted in the deaths of 1218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the attack, 57 remain in Gaza, including 34 the military says are dead.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said 2985 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes on March 18, taking the war’s overall toll to 53,119.

Israeli media reported on Friday that the military had stepped up its offensive in line with a plan approved by the Government earlier this month, though there had not been any formal announcement of an expanded campaign.

The military said its forces had “struck over 150 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip” in 24 hours.

– Agence France-Presse

