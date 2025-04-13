An Israeli air strike hit Gaza’s Al-Ahli Hospital, killing a child, according to the World Health Organisation.
An Israeli air strike hit one of Gaza’s few functioning hospitals, killing a child, according to the World Health Organisation, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.
Since the outbreak of war, tens of thousands of Gazans have sought refuge in hospitals, many of which have suffered severe damage in the ongoing hostilities.
“A child died due to disruption of care” at the Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza after a strike, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.
“The emergency room, laboratory, emergency room X-ray machines and the pharmacy were destroyed,” he added. “The hospital was forced to move 50 patients to other hospitals. Forty critical patients couldn’t be moved.”
“President Macron is gravely mistaken in continuing to promote the idea of a Palestinian state in the heart of our land — a state whose sole aspiration is the destruction of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Macron, in an interview to France 5 this week, stated that France could take the step at a UN conference in New York in June, saying he hoped this would trigger a reciprocal recognition of Israel by Arab countries.
Hospitals repeatedly targeted
Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
Al-Ahli was heavily damaged by an explosion in its car park on October 17, 2023 that caused multiple fatalities.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged Israel on Sunday to halt the “deplorable attacks” on hospitals.
Last month, Israeli forces opened fire on ambulances in Gaza, killing 15 medics and rescuers in an attack that sparked international condemnation.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Sunday that a medic who had been missing since the attack, Asaad al-Nsasrah, was “being held by Israeli authorities”.
The Gaza war broke out after Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday that at least 1574 Palestinians had been killed since March 18 when the ceasefire collapsed, taking the overall death toll since the war began to 50,944.
The ceasefire had largely put a halt to the fighting in Gaza for two months, but Israel restarted intense strikes in mid-March, with Palestinian militants resuming rocket fire from the territory days later.
The Israeli military said on Sunday that it intercepted a projectile launched from Gaza. Later on Sunday, it said it had also intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, said they had fired two ballistic missiles on Israel, including one that targeted Ben Gurion airport.