North Island weather warnings for Gisborne, Auckland, Northland, Coromandel

MetService National weather: May 21st - 23rd. Video / MetService

The effects of a deep low north off New Zealand will start being felt today.

Much of the East Cape is in line for heavy rain, while strong winds are expected in Auckland, Northland and eastern parts of the upper North Island.

Strong wind marine warnings were issued at 10.34am on Sunday for the Hauraki Gulf, Waitematā Harbour, Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay. And marine gale warnings are in place for the Bay of Islands, Coromandel and Bream Head to Cape Colville.

The "weather bomb" - when a low-pressure system deepens by 24hPa in 24 hours at a latitude of 60 degrees - has already occurred. The resulting deep low sparked a heavy rain warning from MetService for parts of the East Cape north of Gisborne.

Up to 140mm of rain is expected in the 24 hours from 10am today, according to MetService.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Gisborne and south of the city over the same period, while a strong wind watch has also been issued for the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and towards the coast east of Ōpōtiki from 6am today until 3am Tuesday.

The east coast of Northland from Whangaroa to Marsden Point, as well as Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula about and north of Whitianga are also under a strong wind watch until 6pm today.

It would be wet across the top of the North Island, largely north of Taupō, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

"But it'll be mainly fine across the southwest and up to Waitomo."

A cold front brings wet weather to Fiordland, Southland and Otago this afternoon, moving north to South Canterbury by midnight, Bellam said.

That meant rain tomorrow and showers on Tuesday.

There would be a high - and settled weather - over the South Island by midweek.

It's brolly time in the top half of the North Island this week - but watch out for the wind, too. File photo / Michael Craig

For the North Island, there's little change tomorrow and Tuesday. Dry conditions are expected from Taranaki south to Wellington and wet weather continues in the upper part of the island.

Strong southeasterlies are expected across the top half of the North Island until Wednesday.

Those in the Gisborne area have the bleakest weather week ahead, with rain and strong southeasterlies expected through much of the week, Bellam said.

"It's a long duration of wind and rain in that area. It's going to be quite a wet week for Gisborne."

Up to 160mm of rain is expected in the city, which has a heavy rain warning in place until 11am on Monday.

The district council has warned residents surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A strong wind warning is in place until early Tuesday for eastern Bay of Plenty - east of Opotiki and Gisborne north of Ruatoria.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, the council said. Driving may be hazardous for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

A heavy swell warning remains in place.

CDEM operator Bronwyn O'Reilly said the wind has picked up in Gisborne's CBD but rain had not yet hit.

A further update is expected at 9pm on Sunday.