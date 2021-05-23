Covid 19 coronavirus: Six new cases in managed isolation, wastewater tests all clear

A New Zealander has died after getting a Covid-19 vaccination, but the Ministry of Health says there is no direct link.

A New Zealander has died after getting a Covid-19 vaccination, but the Ministry of Health says there is no direct link.

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand, but no new community cases.

And in further good news, wastewater tests in all four cities that had initially come back as "weak positive" results are now negative.

Four of the six new cases in managed isolation since Friday are people who have travelled from the United States (two people), Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. The other two cases are travellers from India, who came here via Qatar.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27. New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases, since the start of the pandemic in 2020, is 2312.

"A historical case has been identified following a mariner returning a weak positive test result before transferring to their vessel," the ministry said.

"The mariner confirmed they had a positive test result overseas earlier in the year and follow-up serology testing has confirmed this. If this has not been reported overseas, it will appear in our figures as a historical case."

Wastewater test results update

Weak positive results were recently detected in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown.

Results from further testing in Christchurch, which were outstanding, have now returned negative. The other three cities had all returned negative tests.



"The ministry's assessment is that these weak positive results were likely from recent positive cases in managed isolation or due to recently recovered cases who are not infectious but continue to shed the virus after returning home or while travelling. There is no risk of infection from Covid-19 in wastewater."

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,106,971.

On Friday, laboratories processed 3978 tests and yesterday 2816 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average is 3802.

There were three cases of Covid-19 announced in managed isolation on Friday, but none in the community.

Two were travellers who arrived this week from the UK and India and were detected during their first test.

A third person contracted Covid in isolation was a contact of an earlier case who had arrived from India.

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday 10 people had been fined after travelling to New Zealand without proof they tested negative for Covid-19.

There were 23,000 people - or 99.5 per cent of travellers - who had complied with the requirement introduced in January, but about 800 people have been exempt, according to figures from Customs.

Those who were exempt included children under 2, some diplomats, some air crew, and travellers from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands.

About 45 people were given warnings because they could not prove they were exempt, or had a negative test result before travelling.

However, only four of the 10 people fined had paid up.

The maximum fine is $1000.