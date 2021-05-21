Covid 19 coronavirus: Ten people fined for entering New Zealand without test

Of the 10 people fined for entering New Zealand without a Covid test, four have paid. Photo / Dean Purcell

By RNZ

Ten people have been fined after travelling to New Zealand without proof they tested negative for Covid-19.

Customs said more than 23,000 people - or 99.5 per cent of travellers - had complied with the requirement introduced in January.

About 800 people have been exempt.

The rule does not apply to children younger than 2, some diplomats, some air crew, and travellers from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands.

Forty-five people were given warnings because they could not prove they were exempt, or had a negative test result before travelling.

Of the 10 people fined, four have paid.

The maximum fine is $1000.