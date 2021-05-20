Hawke's Bay weather: Fog clears, but 'a bit of rain' is coming over weekend

Who dimmed the lights? A foggy start to the day in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Who dimmed the lights? A foggy start to the day in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay residents can expect wet days and warm nights for the next few days, typical of a long period of southeasterlies, a meteorologist says.

Residents woke up to a foggy start to Friday morning, but the haze cleared to a bright, blue sunny day.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the blanket of fog, which wasn't enough to delay flights out of the region, was "relatively common" and called it "advection fog".

"Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface by advection [wind] and is cooled," he said.

"It is common as a warm front passes over an area with significant snow-pack."

McInnes said the fog formed inland, along State Highway 2.

"It was fairly widespread in the southern part of the region.

"It formed overnight, north of Dannevirke and south of Hastings, a southwesterly breeze this morning [Friday] pushed it over Napier and Hastings.

"It was getting flushed out the plains, eventually the sun cleared it away.

"The ocean takes a lot longer to warm up, so it hung around a bit," McInnes said.

A low pressure system was developing towards the northeast of New Zealand, for the rest of the week.

"This would bring a long period of southeasterlies to Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa," he said.

"This brings a lot of moisture, wet weather, which means a mix of showers and rain for the region.

"Everywhere in Hawke's Bay is likely to see some rain in the next couple of days."

Temperatures in both Napier and Hastings will stick to the mid-teens for the remainder of the week, with the coldest day being next Tuesday, he said.

"Overnight temperatures will be quite warm, except for tonight when temperatures will drop to 6C in Hastings and 7C in Napier."