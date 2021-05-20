One person seriously injured after car crashes into drain near Napier

One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a drain in Awatoto in one of two crashes in Napier overnight. Photo / NZME

20 May, 2021 09:19 PM 2 minutes to read

One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a drain in Awatoto in one of two crashes in Napier overnight. Photo / NZME

One person was seriously injured when a car crashed into a drain near Napier.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Waitangi Rd, Awatoto, about 4.26am on Friday.

Police said a car crashed and became stuck in a drain.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said one person was trapped and was extricated by firefighters.

St John Ambulance said a person sustained serious injuries and taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said Waitangi Rd was cleared and reopened to traffic about 5.17am.

It followed an earlier crash on Tuesday night, where the driver of a car that crashed into a fence in Napier fled the scene.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Latham St, Napier South, about 10.07pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the driver was no longer at the scene when emergency services arrived.

Police also attended and said nobody was injured.