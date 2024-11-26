Kaye's political colleagues, commentators and pundits, friends and community members from across the political spectrum paid tribute to her yesterday. Photo / File

The family asked for donations to be made to Mercy Hospice in lieu of flowers.

It comes after an outpouring of grief and respect for the former Auckland Central MP from political colleagues, commentators and pundits, friends and community members from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Kaye “a remarkable person and crusader for what she believed in”, with her contribution leaving “our country in a better place”.

Her former rival in the Auckland Central electorate, Dame Jacinda Ardern, said she was “deeply saddened” by Kaye’s death and would have “liked to have talked with her just one more time”.

Kaye’s prime minister Sir John Key said of her passing, “New Zealand has been robbed of such an outstanding and wonderful person far too young.

Nikki Kaye served as an MP for her electorate from 2008 until 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Nikki was probably one of the most passionate, intense and dedicated people I’ve ever met,” Key said.

“At the time when she publicly said she had breast cancer, she was privately saying to me it was much more significant and had morphed into other parts of her body and so the diagnosis initially was pretty dire.

“When she had her 40th, we went along and I think she got up and said they gave her quite a low probability of actually getting to 40,” he said.

Kaye served as an MP for her electorate from 2008, when she entered Parliament at age 28, until 2020. She beat Ardern in two races for the seat, considered by many to be one of the most marginal seats in the country.

