- Nikki Kaye, the former MP for Auckland Central, has died after a long battle with cancer.
- Kaye, 44, was a former deputy leader of the National Party and served as a minister in John Key’s Government.
- She revealed in September 2016 she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
- Kaye announced in July 2020 that she was leaving politics at that year’s general election.
- Opinion: Remembering Nikki Kaye - a best friend and the most determined person I knew.
A private family service was held for former National Party MP and government minister Nikki Kaye before her death was publicly announced.
Two death notices for Kaye, 44, were placed in the Herald this morning, one from her family and the other from the Grey Lynn RSC (Returned Services Club).
The notice from her family said she died on Saturday. A private cremation service was held on Monday. Her death was publicly announced yesterday, Tuesday.
“A beloved daughter, sister, family member and friend, she lived a life filled with passion, determination, and an unyielding spirit. She will be missed,” the notice read.