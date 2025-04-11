Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Philip Polkinghorne: The moment lover Madison Ashton confronted him about wife Pauline Hanna’s death

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

In secret recordings obtained by the Herald, Madison Ashton told Remuera eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne she believed he killed his wife to be with her. Photo / Michael Craig.

In secret recordings obtained by the Herald, Madison Ashton told Remuera eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne she believed he killed his wife to be with her. Photo / Michael Craig.

  • “I want to know about the night she died” - that was how sex worker Madison Ashton confronted her former lover Philip Polkinghorne about his wife’s death - in secret recordings obtained by the Herald.
  • The escort claims Philip wanted her to be Pauline 2.0, and planned to leave his marriage to move in with her in Sydney.
  • Polkinghorne was acquitted of Pauline Hanna’s murder in an eight-week trial in 2024.

“I want to know about the night she died. I know you did it, you did it for me so we could be together.”

That was how sex worker Madison Ashton confronted her longtime lover, Remuera eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne about the death of his wife, health procurement executive Pauline

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand