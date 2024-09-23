For eight weeks jurors listened intently to evidence from the Crown who alleged Polkinghorne murdered his 63-year-old wife Pauline Hanna at their home in Remuera and arguments from the defence who claim she took her own life.
Jurors returned their verdict acquitting Polkinghorne this afternoon following 10 hours of deliberations, which stretched over two days.
Outside court, Polkinghorne told media: “Today’s outcome is a huge turning point in our lives.
He thanked the police and prosecution for their dedication and hard work.
“We need to accept the decision and move on,” he said.
A close friend of Pauline, Pheasant Riordan, told media; “We think it’s a crap decision.”
“She was an amazing person. She didn’t deserve this end. We just loved her very much,” she said.
During the trial, prosecutors suggested Polkinghorne lashed out at Hanna while high on methamphetamine, possibly during an argument over the exorbitant amount he was spending on sex workers or a secret “double life” with high–profile Sydney escort Madison Ashton.
Ashton refused to give evidence at the Polkinghorne trial.