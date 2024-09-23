Philip Polkinghorne leaves the Auckland High Court after the not guilty verdict. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We can now grieve and let Pauline rest in peace.”

Polkinghorne did not make any further comment.

The Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock acknowledged the verdict and said she respected the jury’s decision.

“The evidence was there to be pieced together, but at the end of the day the jury has to assess that.

“It was hard for everybody. But circumstantial cases, by nature, have to be pieced together, this is the way things go.”

Polkinghorne’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, made no comment and told the media “that is enough, thank you”.

Pauline’s brother, Bruce Hanna, said outside court it was “not the decision we wanted”.

Polkinghorne trial: Pauline Hanna's brother speaks outside of court after verdict delivered

He thanked the police and prosecution for their dedication and hard work.

“We need to accept the decision and move on,” he said.

A close friend of Pauline, Pheasant Riordan, told media; “We think it’s a crap decision.”

“She was an amazing person. She didn’t deserve this end. We just loved her very much,” she said.

Close friend of Pauline Hanna, Pheasant Riordan breaks down after Philip Polkinghorne was found not guilty of murdering his wife. He was also found not guilty of manslaughter. Photo / Dean Purcell

During the trial, prosecutors suggested Polkinghorne lashed out at Hanna while high on methamphetamine, possibly during an argument over the exorbitant amount he was spending on sex workers or a secret “double life” with high–profile Sydney escort Madison Ashton.

Ashton refused to give evidence at the Polkinghorne trial.

The Australia-based sex worker spent the trial travelling in Europe, following the Herald’s coverage of the trial.

Her response to today’s not guilty verdict was: “Unbelievable, unbelievable.

“I am shaking with shock.”

Ashton was on the Crown witness list but did not agree to appear.

The trial was told Polkinghorne had paid the escort more than $100,000 and that he was living a double life in a relationship with Ashton.

The family of Pauline Hanna speak to media outside Auckland High Court. Photo / Dean Purcell

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said police acknowledged and respected the decision of the jury today.

“The jury - they’ve had a particularly tough job, and some pretty confronting subject matter.

“In terms of where to from now, this a matter that is a coronial process.

“At this stage, in terms of the investigation, this is the end of the matter.

“As Mr Polkinghorne has a number of matters before the court, that is all I’ll say at this stage,” Allan said.

