Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland trains halted for 16 days over Easter for City Rail Link work

RNZ
2 mins to read

A small number of freight trains will continue to operate during a 16-day break for passenger rail services in Auckland. Photo / KiwiRail

A small number of freight trains will continue to operate during a 16-day break for passenger rail services in Auckland. Photo / KiwiRail

  • Trains in Auckland will not run from April 12 to April 27 for City Rail Link preparations.
  • KiwiRail’s David Gordon said the shutdown allows for critical upgrades and infrastructure work.
  • Auckland Transport will provide replacement buses, with Stacey van der Putten urging passengers to plan journeys.

By RNZ

Trains in Auckland will not run for 16 days over the Easter holidays as works take place before the City Rail Link opens next year.

KiwiRail said no passenger rail will operate from April 12 to April 27, allowing crews to build critical upgrades and complete major infrastructure on the Auckland underground.

A small number of freight trains will be working, it said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chief of capital planning and asset development officer David Gordon said the shutdown was part of a concerted push to prepare for the City Rail Link.

“We get a huge amount done when there are fewer people needing to travel for school and work.

“KiwiRail teams were able to complete major projects over summer, such as the electrification of 19km of the Papakura to Pukekohe section of the network, as well as extensive track upgrades of the rail network rebuild.

“The 16-day shutdown set for the Easter to Anzac holiday period will also be part of this concerted push to prepare for the City Rail Link and ensure the metro network is primed and ready for the increase in the number of trains.” 

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Replacement buses

Auckland Transport will run replacement buses alongside regular scheduled buses for those still needing to travel. 

Director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten said it appreciated the patience of passengers.

“We’ll be running full rail replacement bus services stopping at all train stations, as well as express buses on the Southern Line, which were well-used during the summer closure.

“Things will look a little different from the summer closure, with a few bus stop changes on the Western line and fewer express bus options, so please plan your journey before you travel. ”

Van der Putten said AT was noticing the benefits of the extended rail closures.

“The electrification of the rail line to Pukekohe was completed during the summer closure, and following the Easter closure, peak services to Pukekohe will be doubled, running every 10 minutes.”

– RNZ

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand