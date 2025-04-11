Chief of capital planning and asset development officer David Gordon said the shutdown was part of a concerted push to prepare for the City Rail Link.

“We get a huge amount done when there are fewer people needing to travel for school and work.

“KiwiRail teams were able to complete major projects over summer, such as the electrification of 19km of the Papakura to Pukekohe section of the network, as well as extensive track upgrades of the rail network rebuild.

“The 16-day shutdown set for the Easter to Anzac holiday period will also be part of this concerted push to prepare for the City Rail Link and ensure the metro network is primed and ready for the increase in the number of trains.”

Replacement buses

Auckland Transport will run replacement buses alongside regular scheduled buses for those still needing to travel.

Director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten said it appreciated the patience of passengers.

“We’ll be running full rail replacement bus services stopping at all train stations, as well as express buses on the Southern Line, which were well-used during the summer closure.

“Things will look a little different from the summer closure, with a few bus stop changes on the Western line and fewer express bus options, so please plan your journey before you travel. ”

Van der Putten said AT was noticing the benefits of the extended rail closures.

“The electrification of the rail line to Pukekohe was completed during the summer closure, and following the Easter closure, peak services to Pukekohe will be doubled, running every 10 minutes.”

– RNZ