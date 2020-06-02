The Mongol Nation motorcycle gang - considered the most dangerous in the United States - arrived in the Bay of Plenty last year and immediately rubbed rival gangs up the wrong way. A truce with the Mongrel Mob, after an arson and revenge shootings, seems to have eased tensions. But fresh conflict with the Greazy Dogs gang led to a show of force and a senior Mongol being charged with firearms offences last week.

A newcomer to the Bay of Plenty gang scene, the notorious Mongol Nation, has become involved in more tit-for-tat conflict with a rival gang where gunshots were fired.

The Mongols are one of the most

