The Mongols - the "most violent and dangerous" motorcycle gang in the United States, according to law enforcement. Last year, a decade-long prosecution ended with a Californian jury finding the motorcycle gang guilty of racketeering, conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and drug dealing. When one of the agents received his patch, one of the gang's members said: "Being a Mongol promises you one of two things – death or prison." Now, the gang has started a chapter in New Zealand.

One of the most notorious bikie gangs in the world has grabbed a foothold in New Zealand for the first time.

The Mongols were first established in the United States in 1969 and spread to 12 other countries, including Australia recently where they quickly earned a reputation for violence.

Now the Mongols - whose patch shows a character resembling Genghis Khan riding a motorcycle - have opened a chapter in the Bay of Plenty.

Around 20 patched members are believed to be under the leadership of a 28-year-old man deported from Australia last year.

