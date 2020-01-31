Notorious international bikie gang the Mongols arrived in the Bay of Plenty last year with a reputation for ruthless violence in Australia and the United States. Police and gang experts warned of the potential for conflict as the numbers of patched gang members exploded across the country. The prediction of a turf war came true this week in Tauranga with a suspected arson and tit-for-tat revenge shootings with semi-automatic weapons between the Mongols and the Mongrel Mob.

A turf war between the Mongrel Mob and the Mongol Nation is believed to behind brazen tit-for-tat shootings with semi-automatic firearms and a suspected arson in the Bay of Plenty in the past week.

