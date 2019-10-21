You smell it before you see it. The odour of burning metal and rubber. Then the sight: the blackened outlines of three vehicles - two in the driveway and one on the verge. None of them has number plates. On Sunday morning all three vehicles were torched in circumstances police have described as suspicious. But there is more to the tidy house - traditional Papamoa brick and tile - in the quiet, half-built street than meets the eye. Samantha Motion reports.

READ MORE:
Premium - Why Bay of Plenty gang numbers have risen 30 per cent
Growth in gang

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.