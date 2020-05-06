If you needed a reminder that winter is just around the corner - many Kiwis will wake to icy conditions this morning.

Parts of the North Island dropped to the low single digits overnight thanks to a dying southwesterly, MetService said.

Taupo is shivering at 1C at 6am while at 5.30am Rotorua was 0.3°C, with a light breeze making it feel like -2C, according to the MetService.

Hamiltonians will also be waking to frosts, with temperatures at 2C - but it feels more like 1C.

Napier and Masterton are hovering around 2C, with frosts expected across to Taumaranui.

Auckland and Kaitaia are at 6C while Whangarei has reached 7C.

Light frosts were also forecast in many inland sheltered parts of the South Island early this morning.

Invercargill appears to be one of the warmest spots in New Zealand this morning, waking to a balmy 12C before 6am, while Kaitaia in the far North is seeing just 6C this morning.

There are no severe weather warnings or road snowfall warnings in place, with most of New Zealand forecast to reach warmer temperatures in the high teens today.

Today is expected to see a fairly sunny day with a little cloud rolling through in the upper North Island, and possibly a light shower here and there, according to MetService meteorologist Angus Hines.

"The showers are going to be pretty few and far between."

Friday would see a similar pattern before developing northwesterlies bring a warm, dry weekend with temperatures above the average.