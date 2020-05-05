Several rainy, thundery days have brought relief to much of the country but it's nowhere near enough to get drought-stricken regions back to normal.

Thunderstorms battered Auckland yesterday, and lightning took out a power pole in South Auckland last night, cutting power to a chunk of Papakura.

A post to social media said the strike had hit a pole on Clevedon Rd, sending "massive sparks" flying.

Several locals reported hearing an explosion. One said it shook their house.

Earlier several power cuts hit Taranaki, with power to Hawera believed to have been taken out by lightning. Taranaki Civil Defence said equipment was damaged in Patea and trees had hit powerlines in Tikorangi.

Further south, surface flooding closed State Highway 2 at Petone in Lower Hutt for much of Tuesday. The road has now reopened after the water drained by about 1.15am.

In Wellington, high swells on the south coast have reached as high as 3.5m since last night, and locals are warned they could reach up to 4m until 10am.

All severe weather warnings, including snowfall and thunderstorm warnings, have now been lifted. Many parts of New Zealand are in for light showers or a fine day today.

Wednesday's emojicast:



🌦

🌦

🌤🌦

🌦🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌦🌦🌦

🌤☀️🌤

🌤🌤

🌤



🌤☀️

🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤 🌤

☀️🌤

🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌦🌤

🌧 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 5, 2020

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the rain was moving east this morning, and cool dry weather is expected.

Parts of the country are in a severe drought and have faced water restrictions for months. Auckland is predicted to have water restrictions this month.

Hines said by the end of April Auckland had had 224mm less rain than normal this year.

Yesterday, the city had more rain since the start of May - 45mm - than had fallen in any month this year. But it was nowhere near enough to bring things back to normal.

In Auckland, by the end of Sunday, dam levels stood at 46 per cent. The norm for this time of year is 77 per cent.

Whāngārei's rainfall deficit was worse, at 280mm yesterday. Northland's drought is one of the most severe on record. The region needs at least a metre of rain by October to avoid another drought next summer.

MetService Weather National: 4th - 7th May

But the rain in the past two days has barely made a dent and locals are being urged to ensure they have good water storage options for next summer.

Hines said Tauranga had had 320mm less rain than normal this year. Christchurch was better off but still 70mm below normal.

Just about all of New Zealand will be in the single digits by Wednesday morning 🥶 pic.twitter.com/s9llD0Ul0K — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 5, 2020

Today's weather

Whangārei

Showers, chance heavy with hail, easing early morning and clearing to fine by midday. Southerlies, easing in the afternoon. High 16C, Low 7C

Auckland

A few showers, chance with hail and thundery, clearing in the morning and becoming fine. Gusty southerlies easing in the morning. High 16C, Low 9C

Hamilton

A few showers, possibly heavy, clearing before dawn. Southerlies easing in the afternoon. High 15C, Low 2C

Tauranga

A few showers, clearing and becoming fine before dawn. Southwesterlies. High 17C, Low 6C

New Plymouth

A few showers clearing early morning and becoming fine. Gusty southeasterlies easing in the morning, and turning southwesterly. High 16C, Low 8C

Napier

Rain, chance heavy and thundery in the morning, clearing early afternoon. Southwesterlies, dying out at night. High 16C, Low 4C

Whanganui

A few showers before dawn, then becoming fine. Strong southerlies easing and turning westerly in the afternoon. High 15C, Low 7C

Wellington

Rain easing to a few showers early, then becoming fine in the morning as southerlies ease. Northerlies developing in the afternoon. High 13C, Low 9C

Nelson

Fine. Light southwesterlies. High 14C, Low 7C

Christchurch

Fine apart from morning cloud. Northwesterlies dying out this morning, then northeasterlies developing afternoon. High 18C, Low 3C

Dunedin

Morning cloud, then fine. Westerlies easing afternoon. High 16C, Low 9C