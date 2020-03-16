Airlines are offering flexible options and free cancellations to passengers spooked by the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

Jetstar passengers set to fly from mid-March to the end of May can cancel their flight for free and receive a credit voucher for the cost.

"All new and existing flight bookings with travel dates from 15 March to 31 May 2020 are eligible to cancel and receive a voucher," an email to customers said.

To support our customers we’re offering the option of a credit voucher for new and existing bookings from now until 31 March 2020, for travel booked to 31 May 2020. Request a voucher through Manage My Booking 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟵𝗮𝗺 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟲. More info: https://t.co/2D8KsyvhoJ — Jetstar Airways (@JetstarAirways) March 15, 2020

The offer applies to domestic and international travel in and out of Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

It also covers Jetstar flights between Darwin and Singapore.

"As you can imagine we are experiencing an unprecedented number of contacts at the moment with long wait times," the email said.

"We are asking all customers to please hold off contacting us unless they are departing within 72 hours. This will help us focus on those who are immediately affected."

READ MORE:

• Premium - Coronavirus: Air New Zealand executives scramble to get airline through crisis

• Coronavirus travel restrictions: The Kiwis exempt from self-isolation

• Coronavirus: Airlines offer flexibility to anxious passengers

• Air New Zealand world's second safest airline 2019

Air New Zealand has waived the normal fee for those changing their international tickets issued between March 5 and March 31. The normal fare difference will still apply.

"We will also hold the value of the fare in credit for 12 months from the time of ticket purchase or offer a refund," an email to customers said.

‌

Travellers booking domestic flights are urged to book flexible fares, which allow more options if you want to change your flight down the track.

Those affected by a recent slew of event cancellations, such as the Pacifica Festival, the Deftones concert, Homegrown or the My Chemical Romance gig, can have the value of their flight held in credit for up to a year.

Advertisement

This only applies to those travelling to or from Auckland within two days of the events.

"If you do know the alternative dates you wish to travel and wish to rebook, the initial change fee on your booking will be waived," Air New Zealand's website states.

The airline has asked that only those travelling in the next 48 hours get in touch, as the call centres are swamped by affected customers.

Kia Ora, thank you for your patience as we work through high volumes of calls and messages right now. Please find latest travel advice on COVID-19, booking flexibility & more information here: https://t.co/WJhnWOmjIR — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the airline is introducing a stronger disinfectant product into its arsenal of routine cleaning products.

"Our jet aircraft are also fitted with hospital grade air filtration systems which filter out viruses," an email to customers said.

Hand sanitiser is available for travellers and staff in airports, and bio-hazard kits are aboard aircrafts "to keep our employees and customers safe".

Qantas customers with existing bookings until May 31 can cancel their flight and retain the value as a flight credit if they no longer want to travel.

This applies to any international flights or domestic flights within Australia.

We have a huge amount of calls coming in to our call centre and messages via social media.



To make sure we can get back to everyone, we’re responding to those travelling within the next 72 hours first.



If you have booked via a travel agent, please contact them directly — Qantas (@Qantas) March 16, 2020

"To make sure we can get back to everyone, we're responding to those travelling within the next 72 hours first," a recent social media post said.

Customers who have booked through a travel agent should contact it in the first instance.